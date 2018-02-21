Internet Reacts To ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

The first Deadpool 2 trailer is out, and it definitely revealed more than fans were expecting! Watch it above if you haven’t!

There are a myriad of new questions this trailer for Deadpool 2 raises, from the new characters teased in the footage to the already clear connections to the upcoming X-Force movie. Needless to say, X-Men movie fans are having a big reaction to the first Deadpool 2 trailer – scroll below for the early consensus:

The Dead Heads

That Deadpool 2 trailer was amazing — Trey Mitchell (@TheTreyinator) February 7, 2018

It’s Deadpool 2. Are you surprised that fans are loving it. This one was probably the most level-headed response we could find. So say we all, Trey… So say we all.

Marvel Overload

Holy shit the @deadpoolmovie trailer that dropped today is sick and we have a release date of May 18th! That’s Infinity War & Deadpool 2 in the same month…

I need a time machine. — Hamzah Zannoun (@SuperSaiyan3985) February 7, 2018

For Marvel fans, getting this film and Avengers: Infinity War weeks apart from one another is a critical mass of geek overload!

Enthused But Confused

Okay, Deadpool 2 trailer thoughts: Cable looks awesome, it’s awesome seeing Domino and Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and yes I heard about Terry Crews, I’m excited, but I wish we knew what this film was about! :L — Joe Hollis (@itsthatonenerd) February 7, 2018

While many fans are loving the footage, some definitely want to know more about what the actual plot of the movie is. It’s a fair question.

It’s So Meta

The best part of the new Deadpool 2 trailer is the info blurb pic.twitter.com/micCX4pMej — Alex Rikleen (@Rikleen) February 7, 2018

The makers of Deadpool movies go deep with this meta-humor. Here’s the synopsis for Deadpool 2 that first appeared with the Bob Ross-inspired first teaser.

Total Marvel Overload

Deadpool 2 giving us More Marvel after black panther ,infinity war ..right before Ant man and wasp ..ahhhhhh #MCU #Marvel #Avengers #Deadpool2 trailer — Michael Damon (@Mikecre8tions) February 7, 2018

Seriously, Marvel and Fox have already owned 2018. We’re still pulling for you though, Aquaman…

Sonic Easter Eggs

@Hellbent4Letter Not sure if you all had a chance yet, but when watching the latest Deadpool 2 trailer yet don’t forget to open your ears. Made me smile. Someone else is a fan. — Skeeter (@spezbaby) February 7, 2018

You can’t just watch the Deadpool 2 trailer – you’ve got to hear it!

Domino Debate

Oh, great.

Deadpool 2 makes Domino look like a reject from The Warriors. — UedamaProducts (@UedamaProducts) February 7, 2018

Right now the Marvel fanbase seems torn over this movie version of Domino. Atlanta star Zazie Beets will no doubt bring the performance, but that look tho…

Meet Cable

Cable looks dope af https://t.co/R5nN1VKOEd — Phillip Baca (@PhillipBaca54) February 7, 2018

Josh Brolin has made a big first impression as Cable – one of the longtime fan wishes for the live-action X-Men universe!

Double Marvel Money

Josh Brolin really getting that marvel bag playing Thanos and Cable lmao — أميرة (@_LilDesss) February 7, 2018

Just for the Gif of It

This picture is worth a thousand words – all of them creepy.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th. The first trailer is expected to release online on February 14th, before debuting with Black Panther on February 16th.