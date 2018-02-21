Marvel

Internet Reacts To ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

By

The first Deadpool 2 trailer is out, and it definitely revealed more than fans were expecting! Watch it above if you haven’t!

There are a myriad of new questions this trailer for Deadpool 2 raises, from the new characters teased in the footage to the already clear connections to the upcoming X-Force movie. Needless to say, X-Men movie fans are having a big reaction to the first Deadpool 2 trailer – scroll below for the early consensus:

The Dead Heads

It’s Deadpool 2. Are you surprised that fans are loving it. This one was probably the most level-headed response we could find. So say we all, Trey… So say we all. 

Marvel Overload

For Marvel fans, getting this film and Avengers: Infinity War weeks apart from one another is a critical mass of geek overload!

Enthused But Confused

While many fans are loving the footage, some definitely want to know more about what the actual plot of the movie is. It’s a fair question. 

It’s So Meta

The makers of Deadpool movies go deep with this meta-humor. Here’s the synopsis for Deadpool 2 that first appeared with the Bob Ross-inspired first teaser. 

Total Marvel Overload

Seriously, Marvel and Fox have already owned 2018. We’re still pulling for you though, Aquaman… 

Sonic Easter Eggs

You can’t just watch the Deadpool 2 trailer – you’ve got to hear it

Domino Debate

Right now the Marvel fanbase seems torn over this movie version of Domino. Atlanta star Zazie Beets will no doubt bring the performance, but that look tho…

Meet Cable

Josh Brolin has made a big first impression as Cable – one of the longtime fan wishes for the live-action X-Men universe!

Double Marvel Money

Just for the Gif of It

This picture is worth a thousand words – all of them creepy. 

*****

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18th. The first trailer is expected to release online on February 14th, before debuting with Black Panther on February 16th.

