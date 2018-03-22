Marvel

Internet Reacts To ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer

The all-new trailer for Deadpool 2 hit the internet this morning and took social media by storm

The all-new trailer for Deadpool 2 hit the internet this morning and took social media by storm, inspiring countless reactions to the latest glimpse at the Merc with a Mouth’s upcoming escapades.

In addition to delivering some intense violence and colorful language that fans have grown to expect from Wade Wilson, the new trailer also offered a handful of Easter eggs, new characters, and the confirmation of the famous Marvel superhero team X-Force.

The first film went on to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history, shattering countless records and proving the success of embracing the more violent tendencies of more adult-oriented superhero characters.

From excitement to disappointment, check out what social media has to say about the new trailer before Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, and Brianna Hildebrand, hits theaters on May 18th!

