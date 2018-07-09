‘Deadpool 2’ Is Screening An Uncut Version At Comic-Con

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con will get an unexpected surprise in the form of a new cut of Deadpool 2.

Deadpool 2 is still currently in theaters, but the new San Diego Comic-Con schedule reveals that attendees have the chance to check out the uncut version of the film at a special panel. The panel will take place on Saturday, July 21 at 10 pm, and the description reveals that it will feature some delightful surprises.

“Deadpool is bringing a little something special to Comic-Con. Be the first to see a super-duper special screening of Deadpool 2 and maybe some surprises. Deadpool costumes are encouraged, but not required, but give it your maximum effort.”

And it is significantly different… and fun! https://t.co/euASxOMA0u — Rhett Reese (@RhettReese) July 7, 2018

There will also be a regular Deadpool 2 panel earlier in the day at 5:15 pm, but that won’t feature an uncut version of the film, a cut that Deadpool 2 co-writer Rhett Reese is teasing will be more than worth seeing.

Reese referred to the cut as “significantly different… and fun!”

Fans have been quite positive in regards to Deadpool 2, so we can’t wait to see what ended up being cut for time and if that will allow more scenes for X-Force, Cable, or Domino. Who knows, maybe we’ll get some extra Juggernaut too.

You can find the official description for Deadpool 2 below.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters now, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.