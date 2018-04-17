Deadpool Fights Dirty in New ‘Deadpool 2’ TV Spot

20th Century Fox has released a new television spot for Deadpool 2 that teases a clash between Deadpool and Cable.

In the commercial, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) tells viewers that the film is all about family. When Cable (Josh Brolin) shows up to try to kill a young mutant boy, Deadpool says he’ll protect the boy even if he has to teabag Cable to death.

The latest Deadpool 2 trailer hinted that Deadpool would come into conflict with Cable over the fate of the boy after Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) encourages Wade to look after the child.

This TV spot follows a three-part teaser that was released during last night’s season finale of The Walking Dead. You can watch part one here, part two here, and part three here.

Josh Brolin is debuting in the role of Cable in Deadpool 2. Brolin has signed on for multiple films as part of the Deadpool offshoot of the X-Men movies franchise.

“We’ll call it our limited series. This is our limited series,” Brolin said of the deal. “Going back to really fun writing. It’s a great tone, anything goes. It’s a really fun stretch for me to be involved in that comedic community.”

Though Brolin is excited about the role now, he previously revealed that he nearly passed on it.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy.’ My wife – thank god – said to just read it. ‘Why are you even talking, just read it.’ I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone, I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on May 18th.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.