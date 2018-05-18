Who Dies in ‘Deadpool 2?’

Deadpool 2 kills off a main cast member with a shocking major death before doling out brutal, gory fates like candy as the Deadpool sequel racks up a hefty bodycount.

Spoilers ahead.

A sudden and tragic loss springs Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) into action, inspiring the Merc with a Mouth to form super-duper-group X-Force and team with the fortuitous Domino (Zazie Beetz) to protect fiery mutant Russell (Julian Dennison) from assassination at the hands of time-traveling mutant Cable (Josh Brolin), who aims to eliminate the 14-year-old before he can grow into an out-of-control future mass murderer.

The comedy starts with a morose and suicidal Deadpool, who longs to take his own life — a feat he’s unable to attain because of his mutated healing factor capable of repairing everything from bullet wounds to evisceration.

It’s the only thing staving off Wade Wilson’s otherwise fatal cancer, and the sullen, R-rated anti-hero puts his hopes in a self-made and explosive death trap.

“F-k Wolverine,” Deadpool says, referencing last year’s gloomy Logan, “I’m dying in this one.”

Moments later, Deadpool’s apartment is a burning blaze as the violent burst strews about red-and-black clad body parts.

Vanessa (Morena Baccarin)

Wade Wilson and lover Vanessa are a happy couple planning a future — and a baby — when their apartment is visited by a Russian thug who takes aim at Wade’s one and only, killing her.

Tragically, Wade is unable to prevent Vanessa’s death, and she dies in his arms from a gunshot wound.

The loss of Vanessa sends Wade into a downward spiral, including the aforementioned suicide attempts. With Vanessa dead, Wade tries his hand at true heroics when he accepts a position as an X-Men trainee.

Deadpool’s tenure with the super-team is short lived, but ultimately inspires the mercenary to prove his heart is in the right place by risking it all to save an in-need Rusty.

Vanessa’s death is ultimately reversed by Deadpool, who comes to possess Cable’s time-traveling device.



Cable’s Family

Deadpool 2 reveals little about gruff master killer Cable, who journeys to the past to prevent a disastrous future, but audiences come to learn the half-cyborg is a grieving father seeking to avenge the deaths of his family.

He’s come to eliminate Rusty before he can grow into a repeat killer who, in the future, will use his red-hot powers to mercilessly incinerate Cable’s wife and young daughter.

By film’s end, Cable’s mission to alter the past to undo his family’s deaths in the future proves successful: with a significant event in the past (our present) now altered, Rusty won’t go on to murder Cable’s family, creating a future where they’re still alive.

Cable’s daughter shares a name with a comic book character longtime X-Men comic book readers will recognize, suggesting a bright future for the character.

X-Force

Deadpool’s newly minted team of mutants (and regular joe Peter) proves short-lived as the for-hire team perish early on into their first mission.

The team, dubbed “X-Force,” are rallied by Deadpool and leap out of a plane in an attempt to rescue Rusty from the clutches of a mutant prison, but only Deadpool and Domino (Zazie Beetz) survive the landing:

Bedlam (Terry Crews) dies when his parachute brings him directly into the path of a bus, sending his head through its windshield with bloody results.



Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) is sent spiraling into the spinning blades of a news helicopter, turning him into bloody mush.

Vanisher — who possesses the power of invisibility — soars straight into a telephone wire, electrocuting and subsequently burning him to death (revealing the face of a major movie star).

Peter (Rob Delaney)

The powerless Peter makes it to the ground in one piece, but when the acid-spewing Zeitgeist (Bill Skarsgård) is sucked into a wood chipper, he hurls venom onto the nearby Peter — burning his arm and killing the lovable apiarist.

A horrified Deadpool confirms to Domino, “the whole team is dead!”

Peter’s fate is later reversed by a time-traveling Deadpool.

Black Tom Cassidy (Jack Kesy)

Well-known X-Men comic book villain Black Tom Cassidy is introduced in Deadpool 2 as an inmate of the Ice Box, a brutal mutant prison embedded high in a snowy mountain.

The dread-sporting prisoner taunts new inmates Wade and Russell in an attempt to provoke a fight.

Cassidy is among the DMC prisoners housed in a convoy transporting Russell, the target of X-Force’s doomed rescue mission. The convoy is assaulted by Cable, who tangles with Deadpool in the tight confines of the truck.

During their fight, the mouthy Cassidy is accidentally shot in the head by Cable, who blows Cassidy’s brains all over his fancy containment unit.

Deadpool

During a fateful standoff with a supremely pissed off Rusty — who Deadpool desperately tries to prevent from becoming a ruthless killer — Deadpool employs the use of a power-disrupting collar rendering all superhuman abilities useless.

In an attempt to reason with the teen and show him he cares, Deadpool straps the collar to his neck – fully cancelling out his regenerative abilities.

As Deadpool’s ploy appears to fail, Cable takes aim at Russell and fires a bullet at the teen, only to have that bullet intercepted by a sacrificial Deadpool, who catches it square in the heart.

Unable to remove the collar, Wade is incapable of healing his gunshot wound and dies. He reunites with Vanessa in the afterlife, only to be told it’s not his time: Cable has reversed the disastrous events of the last few minutes, rewinding to the moment Deadpool, Domino and Cable arrived at the orphanage to prevent Rusty’s murder of the villainous Headmaster.

Cable’s time reversal prevents Wade from receiving his fatal wound, and he later uses the borrowed time-skipping device to similarly undo the deaths of Vanessa and Peter.

Headmaster (Eddie Marsan)

Rusty’s arch foe, the Headmaster, is an anti-mutant zealot who tortures the “abominations” under his care. The teen wants to burn the Headmaster alive, but is ultimately prevented from committing his first kill — subsequently never developing the resulting blood lust that, in a now-prevented future, claimed the lives of Cable’s family.

Rusty is stopped from enacting vengeance on the Headmaster, but justice prevails when Deadpool ally and contract killer wannabe Dopinder (Karan Soni) bursts onto the scene, using his trusty taxi cab to run the slime ball down with bloody results.

Deadpool 2 is now playing.