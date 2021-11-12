Deadpool 3: Rob Delaney Pitches His Idea for Peter’s Return

As Marvel fans know Deadpool attempted to form his own X-Force in Deadpool 2, all of whom almost immediately died in the course of a hilarious and disturbing montage. Flanking Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with a Mouth and Zazie Beetz’s Domino were a who’s who of obscure Marvel X-Men characters including Terry Crews as Bedlam, Lewis Tan as Shatterstar, Bill Skarsgård as Zeitgeist, and Brad Pitt as Vanisher. The biggest and fan-favorite of the group however was entirely original, the non-super powered Peter played by Rob Delaney. Speaking with ComicBook.com for the upcoming Home Sweet Home Alone, we asked Delaney how he might come back for the upcoming Deadpool 3 and his idea is very Peter.

“I know at the end of Deadpool 2 he asked if he can get Domino’s email address, so I think it might be funny to see him pursuing Domino quite earnestly, but with no skills at all to try and woo her. So that would be pretty funny and I think given a real challenge by Deadpool, if he really had to go take out a bad guy or something because say Deadpool had eaten some bad shrimp earlier. I think too see Peter and some genuine danger and also a little bit of romance, I think I’m just saying, you know what everybody else wants.”

Reynolds work as Deadpool is seemingly the only thing from 20th Century Fox’s stable of X-Men movies that will survive the acquisition of Fox by Disney, which is understandable as they’re the two highest grossing films in the franchise and clear fan-favorites. It has previously been reported that Bob’s Burgers writers Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin have been tapped to pen the script for the film, taking over from screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who penned the first two movies in the series.

Speaking previously with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that a release window for when Deadpool 3 could be released has been set internally at Marvel. “We do,” Feige said when asked about a tentative release date. “And the script is in the works and Ryan is working very hard on it with our writers as we speak.”

Reynolds previously pegged the odds of Deadpool 3 filming in 2022 at being 70% likely.

It’s still unclear how Marvel Studios intends to bring Deadpool into the MCU but considering the larger multiversal implications of projects like Loki, What If…?, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it seems like they’ll have an easier time of doing it than at any other point.