Deadpool Creator Calls ‘Avengers: Endgame’ the Most Comic Booky Comic Book Film Ever

Marvel Studios went big last night with the premiere of Avengers: Endgame and one of the lucky few who got to see the movie was Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. Reactions have been quickly pouring in from the screening, and most of them have been quite positive so far. Liefeld posted some reactions to the movie earlier today, and as you can see his were immensely positive, giving the 10 years in the making movie the highest honor he could, and that’s the most comic booky comic book film ever.

Liefeld took to Instagram to share his reaction, writing “Avengers Endgame is the most comic booky comic book film ever in the history of comic book films. Highest praise I could ever give. Period. Full stop.” He then added a caption that reads “It’s simply brilliant. Congrats to all. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I hold comic books in the highest possible regard. And, it’s a real page turner!!!”

Deadpool won’t be making an appearance (at least we don’t think he will) in Endgame, but he is alive and well in the comics. Liefeld recently brought another of his creations to life in the comics as well, who goes by the name of Major X. Major X was actually a pitch he never submitted back in the 1990s, and now he’s getting his chance to shine.

“Major X comes from a realm, another plane, called ‘The X-istence.’ It is populated only by mutants,” Liefeld told ComicBook.com. “It’s their special place. They’re happy. They’re living in harmony. The events that cause this portal to open, and for this ‘The X-istence’ to exist at all are subjects we deal with, and we answer. The absolute formation of The X-istence. Major X hails from there, and his home, the reason he’s here encountering the current modern-day Marvel mutant landscape, is because The X-istence has been destroyed, and he is on a journey to restore his home.”

Who knows, maybe one day Major X will show up in the movies, but until then at least we have Endgame to enjoy. You can check out the official description for the film below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

