Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Cried During ‘Deadpool 2’

Deadpool 2 is getting some positive reactions from fans in early screenings, but it downright made one fan cry.

That fan also happens to be the Merc with a Mouth’s creator Rob Liefeld. Liefeld had a chance to see the highly anticipated movie and couldn’t help but tear up as the film wound down, though it wasn’t necessarily tied to an emotional sequence or anything.

“I cried at the end of Deadpool 2,” Liefeld said. “Part was the nostalgia of the particular track blasting but mostly the emotion that they had landed the plane in such spectacular fashion. The plane is the movie in this analogy, there is no important plane landing sequence I’m referencing.”

As he mentions, don’t think he actually spoiled anything there, but the emotion makes sense when you factor in how long it took for the project to actually get a green light.

“I wiped those tears away as fast as I could before the lights came up because I couldn’t have everyone going ” Why is Liefeld crying over Deadpool 2?” Movie is a blast,” Liefeld said. “Dream come true. Spectacular hurdle cleared. Get ready for Cable, Domino and the rest!”

Deadpool resided on the shelf at Fox for several years despite the efforts of Tim Miller and Ryan Reynolds to get it made. The test footage was leaked though, and fans couldn’t get enough of it, resulting in a reversal of fortunes for the project. It was greenlit soon after, and produced a monster hit for the studio, made even more impressive due to its R-Rating.

Liefeld recently recreated a classic cover of his with the actors from Deadpool 2, and the experience was surreal.

“I didn’t know that I was going to get a chance to recreate the cover of New Mutants #98 with actors as all these characters,” Liefeld said. “That was my calling card. I brought the world Cable, Deadpool, Domino, and it changed the course of my career. It gave me the career that I’ve had, and so it was just a pleasure [to pay homage]. And now the fact that it’s going to be a poster with Fandango! Fandango’s a big deal. That’s huge. It’s my pinch-me moment.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino join beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel). Deadpool is of course played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18th, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on February 14, 2019. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on August 2, 2019.