Deadpool: Donald Glover Offers First Comments On Animated Series

Deadpool was tailor-made for the world of animation, and star Donald Glover is finally opening up about the anticipated series.

Glover will be giving voice to the merc with a mouth in a new animated series, a series that he is working on with his brother Stephen Glover. Donald appeared at the FX press tour to talk about season 2 of Atlanta and his upcoming work in Solo: A Star Wars Story, but he also mentioned his upcoming Deadpool work and his main goal with the series.

“That it’s funny,” Glover said. “That one it just seems really easy. There’s not as much to hold sacred, in a weird way. I know people love Deadpool and I know people are big comic book geeks, but it’s not the same as like Lando or Atlanta, where you have a whole city on your back. Deadpool is very aware of himself, so, I don’t have to live up to anything. So it’s been actually, quite easy.”

While fans will immediately think of Ryan Reynolds take on the beloved mercenary, especially with the new trailer hitting today, FX CEO John Landgraf has pointed out the two takes will be different.

“It’ll be really different from the movies,” Landgraf said. “It’s animated and they’re live-action, but also it has a different tone and editorial voice as evidenced by Donald and Stephen Glover, who have their own voice and tone. We really wanted to make something that was distinctly different from the movies.”

Glover’s balancing a lot at the moment, but the studio’s helped to make it all work.

“They had a staff working in London while Donald was shooting Star Wars,” Landgraf said. “He wrote the second season of Atlanta before London, had a staff in London, he’s coming back to shoot Atlanta season 2 and simultaneously we’ll be animating Deadpool.”

The FX series will debut this May and will feature 10 episodes. Donald and Stephen Glover will serve as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, while Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory will also be on board as executive producers.