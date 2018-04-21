Deadpool First Appearance Art Up For Auction

Fans will soon see Deadpool gracing the big screen once again, but they can also snag some original art from the mercenary’s first appearance.

Deadpool first appeared in The New Mutants #98 back in 1991, facing off against Cable, Cannonball, and the rest of the New Mutants. One of those original pages is up for auction at the moment, going for $30,000. Heritage Auctions is currently selling page 15 from that issue, which shows Deadpool holding Cable at gunpoint, though a timely attack from Cannonball bails him out.

The page was drawn by Rob Liefeld and features two of his original creations in Wade Wilson and Cable, both of which are showing up in Deadpool 2, the latter of which for the first time in live-action. $30,000 isn’t cheap, but if you are planning on bidding at least you’ll be getting 3 notable characters on the page. You can check out the auction here.

Liefeld recently recreated the memorable cover to New Mutants #98 for Deadpool 2 with the live action characters, and never would have guessed he’d be doing that when he created the original.

“The cover to New Mutants #98 has become an iconic image, and it is the comic that introduced Deadpool and Domino to the world,” Liefeld told Fandango. “New Mutants #98 has become a key image in the comic book pantheon, so I thought it would be great to pay homage with the movie cast… and I gotta be honest, man — it turned out better than I imagined! I teamed up with a guy named Mike Capprotti, who I have worked with several times on many Deadpool covers. He has such a beautiful palette, and so we jammed together and came up with this great piece.”

“I didn’t know that I was going to get a chance to recreate the cover of New Mutants #98 with actors as all these characters,” Liefeld said. “That was my calling card. I brought the world Cable, Deadpool, Domino, and it changed the course of my career. It gave me the career that I’ve had, and so it was just a pleasure [to pay homage]. And now the fact that it’s going to be a poster with Fandango! Fandango’s a big deal. That’s huge. It’s my pinch-me moment.”

Josh Brolin’s Cable and Zazie Beetz’ Domino joins the rest of Deadpool’s X-Force, which also includes Terry Crews. Beloved characters from the original like Colossus (Stefan Kapicic), Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand), Dopinder (Karan Soni), Blind Al (Leslie Uggams), and T.J. Miller (Weasel) will also be making a return alongside Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 cruises into theaters on May 18, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix lands in theaters on November 1. The New Mutants is slated to hit theaters on February 22, 2019.