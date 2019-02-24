Deadpool Crashes Google Movie Ad

On the eve of the 91st Academy Awards, Google has rolled out an all-new ad for their series of smart speakers and phones featuring the Merc With A Mouth himself. The minute-long features clips from a plethora of movies from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Scream and Lady Bird.

Then, in classic Deadpool fashion, Wade Wilson shows up in a type of post-credits scene mocking the ad that just aired. While the footage is taken from the post-credits scene of Deadpool, the new audio in the ad sounds like the voice of Ryan Reynolds.

Google has continued pushing forward with ads full of pop culture references, with their latest campaign coming shortly after a holiday-themed set of ads that featured Macaulay Culkin reprising his role as Kevin McAllister from the Home Alone franchise aired.

With the status of the Deadpool franchise currently in limbo because of the impending Disney/Fox merger, Reynolds has gone on record saying they’re currently working on plotting out a threequel. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have teased a potential third movie, though they mentioned X-Force would be produced before the trilogy could wrap itself up.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool,” Reese told Screen Rant. “It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3’ model, in that sense. X-Force isn’t being written by us. It’s being written and directed by Drew Goddard, or at least that’s the plan right now. We’re not involved with that one. We do anticipate there will be a Deadpool 3 at some point, but it’s just a little premature, because it will definitely take a backseat to X-Force for the time being.”

Deadpool 2 is now available on home media.

Have you seen the latest Google Ad on television? Do you think they’ll end up making both X-Force and Deadpool 3 at Disney? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

