Deadpool Creator Says Josh Brolin Wants to Keep Playing Cable in the MCU Despite His Thanos Role

If Josh Brolin gets his way, he’ll be the next actor to play two roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though he just wrapped up an incredible run as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, legendary comic creator Rob Liefeld says the actor is all aboard the Cable train. Now that Disney and Marvel Studios once again own the rights to the characters under the X-Men umbrella, characters like Cable (Brolin) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) are technically now part of the MCU. Because of that, Liefeld says, Brolin is itching to get back into the saddle as the time-traveling mutant.

“I’m going to tell your viewers…Josh wants to be Cable again sooner than later,” Liefeld tells ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis. “He is itching to be Cable again. He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn’t look completely like Josh Brolin.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Liefeld adds, “These are Josh Brolin’s own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, ‘Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook.’ It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors.”

You can watch Liefeld’s comments about Brolin — as well as all kinds of other behind-the-scenes scoops — in the video above.

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now available wherever movies are sold.