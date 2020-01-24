Deadpool Just Won the LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and Tinder Meme With This Hilarious Image

The LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and Tinder meme took over the Internet today and superhero accounts are getting in on the fun. This time the minds behind Deadpool decided to take the four-square grid out for a spin and the results are hilarious. The account chose a variety of side-splitting moments from the movies, including that last panel with the most strange moment from the second movie where the hero has to re-grow his legs. It’s pretty funny stuff and not the only property to take a swing at the popular meme today. A quick scan of your timeline will bring you a bunch more of them.

In other news with the Merc with a Mouth, he should be on his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point after the Fox/Disney merger. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick has crafted an adult comedy powerhouse with the Deadpool movies. The team admitted to ComicBook.com last year that they have not yet met with Marvel Studios for the project. But, they’re in constant contact with Reynolds as it grows closer by the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re in touch with Ryan,” Wernick began. “We’ve got several projects with him. Moving forward, we’ve got 6 Underground on Netflix coming out in December with Ryan. Then, we’re rewriting Clue for him right now, which will hopefully shoot in the spring. We’ve got a few other things brewing with him, not including Deadpool, which will hopefully could come to the surface real soon.”

The prospect of working with Marvel Studios eventually comes up. “Ryan’s our muse. We would do everything with Ryan, every single project, if we could,” Wernick added. “We just love him so much. He’s a brilliant actor and a dear friend. Yeah. When that text comes, we will open final draft and start with the title page of Deadpool 3.”

Rob Liefeld, the comic writer and artist behind Deadpool. The writer recently that Disney opting to make more movies with the character is all-but-inevitable. Plans the company might have around Marvel isn’t going to change any of that.

“You know, I just hope they can get it together,” Liefeld explained to Variety. “Fans want it. Fans want to see it. The whole thing about Deadpool is that culture moves so fast now and two years ago feels like twenty. There were two R-rated movies — and they were R-rated movies — that together made $1.2 billion and yes, I looked at those and counted them up.”