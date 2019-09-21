Deadpool Has the Best Approach for Secret Identities in This Marvel and DC Meme

Secret identities are a core of most superhero stories, as the main character usually has to adopt an alter-ego to protect their friends and family from danger. One Reddit theory posits that out of all the DC and Marvel heroes, Deadpool has this whole secret identity thing figured out the best. When you see the entire reasoning laid out, it is pretty hard to disagree with the poster’s statement.

The meme depicts Superman as an example of a hero that feels he has to hide who he is. Clark Kent is the mask and Superman is the person underneath it all. Iron Man is listed as a hero that reveals themselves to the world. This moment was quite a shake-up for the genre back in 2008 when the movie premiered. In contrast to the first two, Deadpool is put into a class by himself. Noting the part from the films where he imitates Batman for comedic effect.

That ability to defy expectations and thrill audiences with a very mature take on the genre is a blessing and a curse. Disney acquired 21st Century Fox earlier this year, and with it came the X-Men and Fantastic Four. Also along for the ride is Deadpool, but that property isn’t like the mutants or Marvel’s first family. Ryan Reynolds‘ movies are already tonally and stylistically distinct.

Recent X-Men films have had a mixed reception among audiences. There won’t be too many fans who mind when Marvel inevitably brings them over and changes some things around. All of the previously stated points go double for the Fantastic Four. Their previous endeavors have been a bit of a low-point for the genre in a time where these movies can seem to do no wrong.

Marvel Studio boss Kevin Feige and his team have their work cut out for themselves in trying to make room for the R-rated hero in future team-ups. Also, the Avengers movies always skew towards PG-13 (Some nightmare fuel in Avengers: Infinity War aside.) The company is going to have to figure out how to navigate these questions going forward as more and more characters are added to their roster.

Feige sounds eager to meet the challenge and Marvel is clearly up to the task of figuring this all out.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of [the characters].” Feige said earlier this year during an interview. “I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements. And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”