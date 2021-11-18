Both Deadpool Movies Added to Disney-Owned Streaming Service

There may not be any big news on the Deadpool 3 front just yet, but the Ryan Reynolds Marvel franchise just got a lot easier to watch. Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have finally been made available on the same streaming service. Disney owns the Deadpool films but, as we all know, the movies don’t fit into the family friendly vibe of Disney+ at all. Fortunately, Disney also runs Hulu, and the company has made it the new streaming home for the one and only Wade Wilson.

Earlier this week, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were added to Hulu’s streaming lineup, where they’ll stay for the foreseeable future. The majority of Fox’s X-Men films are streaming on Disney+, but the R-rated fare of Deadpool and Logan likely won’t ever make it over to that lineup, even though Marvel would like to have all of the titles under one roof. Hulu, however, is part of the Disney streaming bundle with Disney+ and ESPN+, so if you’re one of the many subscribers taking advantage of that deal you still technically get Deadpool and the rest of the Marvel movies in one package.

Deadpool will undoubtedly be a consistent streaming hit for Hulu, there’s no shortage of love out there for the Reynolds-led franchise. If anything, this will only increase demand for the third installment in the series.

There is some uncertainly involving Deadpool’s future right now, as the current rating and style of the films don’t mesh with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel certainly wants the series to exist with MCU, but Reynolds and the fans won’t want to see Wade tuned down, either. There’s a likely compromise there somewhere.

Those involved with Deadpool definitely want to see the series continue. Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz recently told ComicBook.com that she’s going to do everything in her power to bring Domino back to the screen.

“I would love to revisit Domino,” Beetz told us. “I would love to do a Deadpool 3, 4, 5, 7, 19. I’ve also wanted to be like, ‘Maybe I could just do my own origin story.’ I feel honored to have been able to depict her on screen and to have played with her, as her. I love her and so I would be more than happy to revisit her on camera. And I think I will. If Disney doesn’t make it happen, I’ll make it happen.”

