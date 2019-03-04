Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Debuts Dreadpool Designs

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has debuted his designs for “Dreadpool,” the genocidal alternate reality version of Deadpool,a new character who will be showing up as part of the upcoming Major X comic book series.

Liefeld shared some panels of his Dreadpool artwork, along with the following caption on Instagram:

“Deadpool meet DREADPOOL! More than a Merc with shoulder pads and armor! Things get outta hand early on in the pages of MAJOR X #1! Out in 1 month! 27 years in the making!! #majorX #deadpool #robliefeld #cable #domino #xmen #marvel #xforce #robliefeldcreations“

Major X, will feature the titular mysterious new character in the “X” helmet, who battles Wolverine, Deadpool, Storm, Cable, and other X-Men, in what’s being teased as a game-changing storyline for the franchise. Liefeld is writing the bi-monthly series as well as providing art for the first issue; Image Comics co-founding partner Whilce Portacio and former Teen Titans artist Brent Peeples will take over on issue #2.

Here’s what Rob Liefeld told Comicbook.com, back when we spoke to him about Major X, earlier this year:

“Major X comes from a realm, another plane, called ‘The X-istence.’ It is populated only by mutants,” Liefeld explained. “It’s their special place. They’re happy. They’re living in harmony. The events that cause this portal to open, and for this ‘The X-istence’ to exist at all are subjects we deal with, and we answer. The absolute formation of The X-istence. Major X hails from there, and his home, the reason he’s here encountering the current modern-day Marvel mutant landscape, is because The X-istence has been destroyed, and he is on a journey to restore his home.”

It will be interesting to see the full mythos surrounding Major X, and how his alt-universe origin connects back to a character like Dreadpool. The big mystery of Major X will be which X-Men character is hiding under the helmet. As Liefeld explains, X-Men’s legacy of character mystery is the driving force behind what he’s doing:

“And I still get asked all the time, ‘Who’s your favorite character?’ It’s Wolverine,” Liefeld continued. “It’s always been Wolverine. He made me love comics and made me love the X-Men. And the thing about Wolverine also is the mystery. The mystery that they layered him with over multiple years. So with Cable, Deadpool, Domino, X-Force, I felt like I’ve subscribed to that notion of mystery and reviewing different layers.”

Major X hits shelves this April.

