‘Deadpool’ Creator Rob Liefeld Remembers Stan Lee

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been hugely influenced by Stan Lee through his career, now taking to social media to pay respects to the comic creator who passed away on Monday.

Liefeld, whose Deadpool character has become a pop culture icon as several of his other characters blossom in comics and on television, wrote a touching memorial to Lee on Instagram. When Liefeld was young in the comic industry, he participated in a long-form interview with Lee for The Comic Book Greats with Lee’s Excelsior Productions. “I want you to know, he’s one of the top talents in the comic book business,” Lee introduced Liefeld.

Check out Liefeld’s post to Instagram below.

“R.I.P. Stan Lee. We have lost a Titan of Creativity and Industry,” Liefeld wrote. “These are my last photos with Stan, taken in August by Jon Bollerjack. I was summoned by The Man, he wanted a friendly face, a change of pace. I was up the next day. He was peaceful and comfortable and sat in his favorite chair overlooking his pool and the beautiful canyons. I thanked him for being a visionary, not just creatively, but being a visionary in bringing Marvel to Hollywood, knowing how well they would be served by tv and film. Kids of the 1970’s, kids my age grew up with The Hulk tv show, live action Spider-Man TV movies, Dr. Strange film on CBS. It was an exciting time and it was a result of Stan’s decision to travel west and present the Marvel characters to Hollywood. He started the Marvel Age Of Comics as well as the Marvel Age Of Film that we enjoy today. I have many stories from my history and travels with Stan. We never had a better Ambassador. And we won’t ever see another like him. All I know is the Good Lord has pulled up a chair and Stan is currently bending all the ears in the heaven’s with his amazing stories. They are hanging on his every word and sentence.”

Lee’s creations will continue to shine on the big screen and on the pages of Marvel Comics moving forward. Captain Marvel hits theaters in March of 2019, Avengers 4 follows it in May of 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home drops in July of 2019.