Ryan Reynolds Teased His Return To Deadpool 3 Years Ago Today

For fans of one colorful Marvel Comics character, today marks a pretty unique anniversary.

Three years ago today, on December 4th, 2014, Ryan Reynolds announced his return to the role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool. The actor marked the occasion with a photo on his Twitter, which saw the antihero’s mask made out of various pieces of ammunition.

This post marked a long-awaited moment for Deadpool fans, especially those who had been burned badly by the character’s appearance in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. As ComicBook.com put it back in 2014, “While many fans felt that he was the perfect choice for the role, the way the movie treated the character left most disappointed. Ever since, fans have been hoping that Reynolds would get a second shot at playing Wade Wilson.”

Obviously, fans know that Reynolds got that second chance – and made quite an impact in the process. Reynolds united with Tim Miller – who created the now-infamous leaked test footage – on Deadpool, which debuted in February of 2016. The film broke records and debuted at number one in the box office, ultimately ending its domestic box office run with $363 million.

Reynolds will return to the role in Deadpool 2, which received its first, Bob Ross-inspired teaser this past month. And it looks like the teaser will delight Reynolds’ legion of fans, including Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.

“Proving once again that Ryan Reynolds is the living embodiment of all things Deadpool, the fans should study every frame of this magnificent work for its pure unadulterated genius,” Liefeld told ComicBook.com last month. “As always, I’m in awe. Aren’t we all?”

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters on June 1, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.