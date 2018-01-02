‘Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Has Perfect Answer To Which Marvel Chris Is The Hottest

Not even Ryan Reynolds can choose just one of Marvel Studio’s actors named Chris.

Reynolds was asked by a Twitter user which of the Marvel super hero actors named Chris is the hottest, which includes Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pratt. Reynolds, however, didn’t choose one. He chose them all. “When ordering ice cream, I like to get all three scoops,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

Reynolds then took the conversation one further, responding to his own tweet to add another Chris to the mix. “And of course, some Pine nuts generously sprinkled on top,” Reynolds wrote, in reference to Wonder Woman‘s Steve Trevor actor Chris Pine.

Soon enough, Reynolds will be eligible to share the screen with the original three Chris actors, seeing as Disney is in the process of purchasing Fox. This will fold Reynolds’ Deadpool character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing his R-rated merc with a mouth to cross paths with the likes of Thor, Captain America, and Star-Lord should the stories ever call for it.

The entire debate began after Reynolds tweeted a question to fans regarding the status of Kardashian pregnancies. “Can someone settle an argument between me and my priest?” Reynolds wrote. “Which Kardashians are pregnant?”

The Untitled Deadpool Sequel is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2018.