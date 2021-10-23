Deadpool Fans Wish Ryan Reynolds Happy Birthday

Today is Ryan Reynolds’ birthday and Deadpool fans are celebrating the actor online. The 45-year-old star is known for a ton of roles. But, the Marvel fandom can’t get enough of the Canadian actor as Wade Wilson. There have been recent murmurs about the character crossing over into the MCU. But, we don’t have a release date or a trailer yet. That didn’t stop Disney and Fox from putting out a Free Guy promo that broke the Internet not too long ago. The Reynolds comedy used Deadpool and Thor: Ragnarok‘s Korg to hype the film. All of that would end up being a good omen for Free Guy as it became a massive hit for both companies. (A sequel to the movie is already in the works because of that standout performance.) However, fans might have to wait a little bit for that as he announced he would be taking a break from making movies after filming Spirited with Will Ferrell. Check out what he had to say down below:

https://twitter.com/NOEA8Y/status/1451904927303753728?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago,” he explained. “Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s your favorite Reynolds role? Let us know down in the comments!

Happy Birthday

https://twitter.com/Love59267147/status/1451780362602942464?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hysterical

https://twitter.com/Phetru/status/1451964073843826692?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fancam time

https://twitter.com/IiIredbird/status/1451945178898391042?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Strong look

https://twitter.com/aussiefeliiix/status/1451869632197849093?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

GOAT

https://twitter.com/TundeEddnut/status/1451906186085814275?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

A lot of memorable roles

https://twitter.com/cycymultiverso/status/1451846754358464512?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Hysterical stuff

https://twitter.com/xmencomfort/status/1451918296094281731?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The real deal