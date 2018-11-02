Ryan Reynolds Has Perfect Response to Tyler Perry’s Deadpool and Madea Mashup Video

Tyler Perry created a pretty one-of-a-kind mashup for his Halloween costume, and it looks like it’s gotten quite a lot of attention.

Ryan Reynolds recently took to Twitter to respond to Perry’s “Madea-dpool” costume, which combines the pair’s iconic characters. As Reynolds joked, Perry filming “six more minutes” of the bit would be enough to create the highly-anticipated third Deadpool film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Um… @tylerperry, if you could film six more minutes of this, we’d have Deadpool 3. Or @nobodysfool part 2. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 1, 2018

Perry proceeded to respond to Reynolds’ tweet, revealing that he is “a huge Deadpool fan”.

You have no idea what a huge Deadpool fan I am!! You’re amazing my friend. All the best to you and your family. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) November 1, 2018

Reynolds joking about Deadpool 3 will certainly pique the interest of some fans, seeing as previous comments from the actor seemed to hint that a third film might not entirely be in the cards.

“I don’t know that there would be a Deadpool 3. I really don’t,” Reynolds said in an interview earlier this year. “I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don’t think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously. I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you’re going to do another Deadpool solo film, you’ve got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do.”

Even as Deadpool‘s big-screen future is in a bit of flux – especially with the Disney/Fox purchase looming overhead – the franchise will be making an interesting choice in Christmas of next year, as they release a new PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2.

“We definitely shot new stuff.” Deadpool 2 co-writer Paul Wernick recently explained. “And recently too. After Deadpool 2 came out and we were all sitting around, we came to it less about the idea of let’s make a PG-13 movie and more, ‘Let’s talk a little bit about Deadpool.’ We were kicking around some ideas and then I think it was Ryan [Reynolds] who had the great framing device and we all got excited and went to the studio. They said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it. Fire up the cameras.’”

What do you think of Reynolds’ response to Perry’s costume? Would you like to see Perry be involved with a Deadpool sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!