Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Snuck in an Amazing John Candy Easter Egg as Tribute to His Favorite Actor

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds hid an an amazing John Candy Easter egg in the Marvel film. He sat down with David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and told the host about it. Basically, he had a book made as a prop for the movie. In Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, Candy carried around a book called "The Canadian Mounted." Reynolds decided that would be a funny bit for the irreverent tone of Deadpool, so he had them mock it up. All this time, no one had asked him about the book's inclusion. Most fans would just write it off as a joke about his Canadian heritage. Well, he's such a massive fan of the comedian that he had to include it. It's a nice reminder that even the biggest stars have been inspired by other performers earlier in their careers.

"Growing up, I had a real obsession, quite genuinely, with John Candy. And I still do. Steve Martin, a lot of the guys that came out of SNL," Reynolds revealed. "If I'm flummoxed in a scene or I can't figure out a way in, I will just copy them. That sort of Neal Page, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, kind of aggressively unimpressed, kind of over-it character. I just love that, I can never get enough."

"I carry him with me in everything I do ... There's a book he's reading in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles called "The Canadian Mounted" and it's supposed to be this nonfiction soft porn, basically," he clarified. "One of those sorts of trash, way sub-Danielle Steel. We're talking nasty. He reads it in Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. And I have that book. Not the exact one he's holding but I had it remade for Deadpool. I'm carrying it under my arm in a number of scenes. I don't think anyone's ever actually seen on camera, but it's just those little things that you try to never forget those people that have helped you grow you where you are."

