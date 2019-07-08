Deadpool Star Wants to Play Kraven the Hunter in the MCU

Deadpool franchise star Stefan Kapičić, who played Russian metal-skinned mutant Colossus in the formerly Fox-owned Deadpool franchise, wants to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter.

“Me. As Kraven,” Kapičić tweeted with the “yum” emoji Monday after Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts said he “would love” to incorporate the villain into a movie. Kraven is a Russian-born hunter who is granted superhuman abilities through a herbal potion that makes him as fast and strong as a jungle beast.

But Sony Pictures, who control the Spider-Man screen rights, is developing a Spidey-less Kraven the Hunter spinoff under The Equalizer scribe Richard Wenk as part of “Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters,” home to Venom (Tom Hardy) and soon Morbius the Living Vampire (Jared Leto).

“That’s a tough one. It’s also so tough because we’re dealing with MCU and Sony with it all, and some office would be like, ‘Well, you can’t use that one,’” Far From Home co-writer Chris McKenna told ComicBook.com when asked which villain or villains should appear in the sequel. “Or what about this villain? ‘Oh, well, Fox owns that villain.’ But now that things have changed with Disney with Fox…”

Co-writer Erik Sommers added he’s “always had a soft spot for Kraven the Hunter,” who emerges as one of Spider-Man’s most recurring foes when he becomes obsessed with conquering the wall-crawler. Kraven, along with half-brother Dmitri Smerdyakov — a.k.a. costumed criminal and master of disguise the Chameleon — menace Spider-Man as members of comic book super-group the Sinister Six.

Far From Home introduced a Dmitri (Numan Acar) who belonged to the shadowy outfit overseen by “Nick Fury” (Samuel L. Jackson), a character Watts teased could later be revealed to be the Chameleon. Whoever Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces next following Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), the villain will be a character yet to menace the webhead on the big screen.

“I mean, yeah, I always just try to start with what haven’t we seen before? And there’s so many Spider-Man villains,” Watts told Uproxx.

“I mean, the fact that I got to, in a way, bring Hydro-Man and Molten Man to a movie, really, I get a kick out of that, even if they are fake. But, no, I don’t know who’s next. I always like to think about it in terms of what’s going to be the most difficult thing for Peter. So that’s going to be the next trick.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now playing.