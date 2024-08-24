Deadpool & Wolverine Retakes #1 Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine is retaking the top spot at the box office this weekend. After Alien: Romulus slithered in a pole position, Marvel’s summer smash claimed the throne again. Deadpool & Wolverine is looking at a $17.8 million weekend at the movie theater. The latest installment in the Alien franchise is in hot pursuit with $16 million. All of this is bad news for Blink Twice and The Crow. The two newest additions to the box office seen this week look to come in at $7 million and $5 million respectively. (Channing Tatum is still an absolute winner for giving us Gambit this summer, everything else is icing on the cake at this point.) But, yes Deadpool & Wolverine’s tour rolls on!

Tatum’s turn as Gambit has everyone rooting for him to play the mutant again. That includes co-star Ryan Reynolds. On Instagram, the Deadpool star has been stumping for a revival of that X-Men project. “Gambit is a guy Chan was born to play. His story is similar to mine in that he spent a decade trying to put the most comic-accurate version of Gambit on the big screen,” Reynolds began. “Remy LeBeau is grafted to his soul and needs to come out and deal. And Gambit found his author in Chan. He’s one of the coolest, smartest characters in comics and still largely unexplored.”

“I want more — and from what I saw in theaters, you do too,” Reynolds argued. “Having the chance to say goodbye to some of these heroes is as important as having new characters to root for… and rooting for Gambit is easy. Rooting for Chan is even easier. He’s one of the greatest, hardest working, kindest people in this entire industry. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see @channingtatum pull Gambit from the dead and bring him to life at the perfect time and perfect way.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine take a portal to the money bin.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

