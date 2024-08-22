Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at His Wolverine Transformation

Deadpool & Wolverine is about to head into its fifth weekend in theaters, and the film has been crushing box office records left and right. Not only has the movie made over $1.1 billion at the box office, but it also beat Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The movie is also up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 78% critics score and a 95% audience score. In honor of the film’s success, Hugh Jackman (Wolverine) has shared many posts on social media ranging from a heartfelt thank you video for fans to behind-the-scenes selfies in his super suit. Today, the actor took to Instagram with a new behind-the-scenes video in honor of his hair and makeup team.

“This is a peek inside the HMU trailer on #deadpoolandwolverine. @wljames and @sean105 you are two of the most talented and patient people I have ever known. Even when the days are long and we are running on fumes, when we are chasing light, or catching lightning in a bottle, when I’m cranky and usually hungry … you both know before I say a word and have the playlist ready for all of it. I’m grateful beyond words. ❤️💛,” Jackman captioned the post. You can watch the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Return, Explained:

Hugh Jackman in Logan / Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine

When Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced they would be teaming up for the third Deadpool movie, fans wondered how the film would follow the events of Logan. In James Mangold’s 2017 film, Jackman’s Wolverine finally died, and it was not only permanent, but it was incredibly emotional and satisfying for viewers. Understandably, fans have been worried that Deadpool & Wolverine might tarnish Logan’s legacy. While the new film certainly has its fun with Logan, it does an excellent job of making Jackman’s return make sense while also allowing the Wolverine we know and love to rest in peace.

Deadpool & Wolverine kicks off with Deadpool digging up Logan’s body, only to be disappointed that the hero is actually dead. The Merc with the Mouth goes on to use Logan’s adamantium-ridden bones as weapons to decimate members of the TVA, and while that might bother some, most will probably delight in the humor. Since Logan from the previous films is officially dead, Deadpool has to set off to other universes to try and find a Wolverine that can help him in his quest to save his universe.

Deadpool visits many versions of Wolverine, which includes some huge surprises. Eventually, he meets the titular Wolverine, who is down on his luck and struggling with his past mistakes. This Wolverine isn’t a hero like the one we’re used to. In fact, he let down his entire X-Men team in a big way. Since he considers himself a failure, Wolverine is quick to anger and is certainly unamused by Deadpool’s antics.

Despite having a different history than the Wolverine who died in Logan, it’s still easy to get attached to this new version. He may be rougher around the edges, but Jackman is no stranger to bringing Wolverine to life in a satisfying way.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.