Deadpool & Wolverine: New Promo Features Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan

Deadpool & Wolverine is in its fifth weekend in theaters, and it just retook the number one weekend spot. The film has exceeded expectations in every way and recently surpassed Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. The movie was filled with surprising cameos, and Marvel Studios has started posting about the movie’s biggest surprises. We’ve seen many posts dedicated to the heroes in The Void, but the latest promo lets another big name shine: Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan. Favreau has been with the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the beginning, having directed Iron Man (2008) while playing Happy Hogan along the way.

“Get your team together. Get tickets now to see #DeadpoolAndWolverine at the link in bio,” Marvel Studios captioned the video. You can check it out below:

“Jon Favreau didn’t just jump into #DeadpoolAndWolverine for a quick one night stand as Happy Hogan. He gave us the 360 degree vision of an innovator, foundational Marvel forefather and ace storyteller,” Ryan Reynolds previously wrote on Twitter. “And if I have his number right, he is WILDLY uncomfortable with everything I’m writing in this post. But fuck it, I got what I needed out of him so he’s gonna drink the medicine.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.