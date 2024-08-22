Deadpool & Wolverine Star Shares Hilarious Outtake

The hype for Deadpool & Wolverine is only growing as the movie heads into its fifth weekend having already made over $1.1 billion at the box office. The movie’s success has led to a lot of fun posts from the cast ranging from behind-the-scenes selfies from Hugh Jackman to calls for more Blade from Ryan Reynolds. Rob Delaney, who plays Deadpool’s pal Peter AKA PeterPool in Deadpool & Wolverine, took to Instagram today to share a hilarious outtake from the set.

“I’m told this scene was cut from #DeadpoolAndWolverine because Ryan & Hugh’s suits couldn’t be sufficiently moisture-proofed. You be the judge!” Delaney joked. You can watch the video below:

Ryan Reynolds Thanks Rob Delaney in Touching Post:

Rob Delaney as Peter in Deadpool & Wolverine

While the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine had many laughs on set, there’s also a lot of love between the stars. In fact, Reynolds shared a heartwarming post this week in honor of Delaney and his late son. The actor lost his 2-year-old to a brain tumor a few years ago, and Henry Delaney was honored during the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the post, Reynolds took some time to address the choice to honor Henry with the movie.

“Rob Delaney brought PeterPool (née Sugarbear) into our hearts and effortlessly redifined the modern moose-knuckle — showing just how chic it can be. And if theories are correct, he may be the new Anchor Being,” Reynolds wrote in the post. “There’s more to [Rob Delaney] than some realize. He’s one of the most subversively funny people I know. He’s a beautiful acerbic and vulnerable writer. If you stayed through the credits of Deadpool & Wolverine, you might notice a credit saying, ‘For Henry Delaney.’ Henry was Rob’s son. And Rob lost his little boy to a brain tumor in 2018 Right as we finished Deadpool 2.”

“I’ve always kicked my own ass because I didn’t place a tribute to Henry over the end credits of DP2,” Reynolds continued. “If there’s a bright side, even more people are seeing Henry’s name in the credits ofi. And now, at long last, father and son are sharing the same screen.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Deadpool & Wolverine

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.