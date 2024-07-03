Deadpool & Wolverine’s Pyro Actor Is Happy to Finally Have a Superhero Suit

July is here, which means it is officially the month of Deadpool & Wolverine. The long-awaited Deadpool threequel will see Ryan Reynolds stepping back into the role of Deadpool/Wade Wilson while Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine/Logan, the role he first played in X-Men in 2000. Turns out, Jackman isn’t the only actor from Fox’s X-Men films who will be showing up in the new movie. Earlier this year, it was confirmed by the Super Bowl trailer that Aaron Stanford’s Pyro will be showing up in the project. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stanford spoke about his return to Marvel and addressed finally getting to wear a superhero suit.

“I was just very happy to even have a costume,” Stanford shared. “In the original X-Men films, Pyro gets really shortchanged in terms of a costume … In X2, we start off with Pyro in Xavier’s School for Gifted Mutants … The SWAT team bursts in in the middle of the night and we have to flee. So for half the movie, I’m in my jammies. I never got the cool leather, tactical suit that all the X-Men wear. And in X3, I was just dressed in an ensemble from Hot Topic, basically. So to have him be in a proper superhero costume that was actually taken from the comics themselves was very cool.”

Hugh Jackman Reveals the Hardest Part About Playing Wolverine Again:

Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jackman recently sat down with Reynolds for a conversation via People. During the chat, Reynolds praised Jackman’s dedication, and Jackman revealed the hardest part about getting back to his Wolverine body.

“Just the sheer relentlessness that you dedicated yourself towards stunts, choreography,” Reynolds said. “It was the first time I’d ever seen how invaluable a background in song and dance is when you are doing an action movie … You hit your marks in those fight scenes with speed and confidence, the likes of which I have never seen.”

“I don’t care if you were 25, 35, 45 or 55. It was lightning … Watching you do what just looked like a clinic on stunt work was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen in my life,” he added.

“When I came back to it, it was really fun and I was thrilled,” Jackman explained. “My body was a little sore at the beginning, but I was thrilled that my body was still responding. And I realized how good it is for your brain.”

“The hardest bit…[was] the food,” Jackman added. “I have to eat a lot. For me, for my body type, I’m naturally skinny. To get the size on, that’s the hardest bit. That’s the bit that does my head in.”

“Yeah, the five, six meals a day, which sounds great to some people,” Reynolds agreed. “I’m sure they’re like, ‘Well, that sounds great.’ But it’s not like the type of food that you would really necessarily enjoy.”

What Is Deadpool 3 About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters on July 26th.