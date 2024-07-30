Deadpool & Wolverine Pushes MCU to Become First Franchise to Reach Major Box Office Milestone

Marvel Studios has now crossed $30 billion at the box office and fans are stunned by that lofty number. Powered by the runaway success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the Marvel Cinematic Universe now sits at the top of the entertainment landscape when it comes to bringing home the bacon. Reports today indicate that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s multiverse romp will pass over $500 million at the worldwide box office in less than a week. So, things continue to improve for the highest-grossing film franchise of all-time. You can expect that number to keep climbing for Deadpool & Wolverine as well. So, a good month ends on a high-note for Marvel Studios.

As fans continue to discuss all those reveals at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel dropped some statistics about their latest milestone. Each one of the 34 MCU movies have opened at #1 at the box office. Of those releases, 11 of those movie have crossed over $1 billion globally. (Wildly enough, two of them have brought home $2 billion.) On the list of top-grossing films, Marvel is the owner of the numbers 2, 6, 7, and 10 spots in the rankings. Could Deadpool & Wolverine angle its way into that discussion, we’ll all have to see in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadpool & Wolverine Is The Latest MCU Movie

Deadpool & Wolverine take a portal to the money bin.

Deadpool & Wolverine is in the process of lighting the box office on fire. As the current number one movie in the world, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and director Shawn Levy have to feel great about the latest entry in the franchise. But, how good is Deadpool & Wolverine? ComicBook’s critic, Jenna Anderson heralded the arrival of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman into the larger MCU. In her review, the heartfelt nature of the film drew some serious praise along with some inventive action sequences. But, more than anything, the bond between Deadpool & Wolverine really shines through. Fox Universe fans have the perfect swan song for all those movies who have paved the way for the MCU in general.

“Instead, Deadpool & Wolverine keeps a thematic core that tackles insecurity, failure, and loneliness at virtually every turn,” Anderson said. “While it takes a few beats for the surprisingly small-scale story to kick into high gear, those emotions certainly fuel our two protagonists, who are charting their own courses toward a future that will hopefully be a little bit kinder to them.”

“But those emotions also seem to fuel the entire existence of Deadpool & Wolverine, as the movie argues that the ambition of breaking impossible box-office records and expanding a cinematic universe shouldn’t get in the way of telling a story that viewers actually care about,” she argued. “Even in a movie that will surely break box-office records, and in a cinematic universe that still continues to grow, it’s a sense of honesty that is refreshing.”

Do you think Deadpool & Wolverine will hit Top-10 all-time? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!