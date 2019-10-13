Deadpool and Zombieland Writers Say a Crossover Would Work Perfectly

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have written tow movies for both the Deadpool and Zombieland franchises and now, the writing duo is lobbying for the ultimate crossover. A week ahead of the worldwide debut of Zombieland: Double Tap, Reese and Wernick were on-hand at L.A. Comic Con to help promote the film. During a speaking engagement at the con, the writers expressed their desires to see the Merc with a Mouth pop up in a future Zombieland film.

“Deadpool would do great in Zombieland,” the writers said. “He’s kind of a zombie himself with the way he heals. And his humor is right on point with these guys.”

This isn’t the first time the two franchise have been mentioned in the same breath. Earlier this week, Zombieland star Jesse Eisenberg blamed the sudden popularity of the Deadpool franchise for the delay in getting a second Zombieland movie developed.

“We waited 10 years to do the movie—well, we didn’t wait, we were trying to do the movie right after the first one because the first one was so popular, and we waited for the best script,” Eisenberg shared with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “In the meantime, the two writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, did Deadpool, and then we were kind of waiting for them to finish that so they could write this. We were all waiting, me, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, we were all waiting for the best script and it finally came.”

Written by Reese, Wernick, and Wonder Woman 1984 scribe Dave Callaham, Zombieland: Double Tap is directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, and Avan Jogia.

In a separate interview, Fleischer explained the delay was as a result of everyone wanting to go their own separate ways for a few projects.

“The easy answer is, I think we all wanted to stretch our legs a little bit and try different things,” Fleischer revealed earlier this year. “I think we were all excited to do other stuff. But, the other thing is, we just couldn’t figure out the right story to tell. It took a minute to get a story that we all felt was worthy, to come back to Zombieland for. We all have so much love for the original. So, we held ourselves to a really high standard as far as making sure that, if we were going to make a sequel, that it be at least as good, if not better, than the original. And that ultimately all comes down to the script. So, we were all demanding and discerning to make sure the story was one that was worth getting the gang back together. Sometimes it does take time to get that right.”

Zombieland: Double Tap bows October 18th. Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are available wherever movies are sold.

