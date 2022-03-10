Defenders: America Chavez, Galactus’ Mom and a Loki Variant Unite in New Series

One Defenders series by writer Al Ewing and artist Javier Rodriguez wasn’t enough, as the fan-favorite duo reunite for another new installment this summer. Their last series, Defenders: There Are No Rules, ended with the tease of more to come, and now we know what that is: Defenders: Beyond, a follow-up miniseries featuring an all-new team roster consisting of Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (the mother of Galactus), Tigra, and a Loki variant from Ewing and Lee Garbett’s Loki: Agent of Asgard. Their adversary will be Beyonder from the first Secret Wars, who has the power to end reality as we know it.

While Doctor Strange assembled the Defenders in the previous volume, the Sorcerer Supreme is currently dead, which will play a role in how Defenders: Beyond begins.

“It’s great to be co-storytelling with Javier again on another DEFENDERS book – he’s more than an artist, he’s the other half of the equation,” Ewing said. “There’s no DEFENDERS without him. And of course, we had to go even bigger – so in this book, we’re going on a magical journey into the Mystery itself, mapping the Marvel Godhead and bringing back knowledge that ties into what has gone before, some seismic things to come… and if we’re lucky, maybe a little off-the-page magic to feed your hungry head. We’ve got an eclectic new crew of Defenders chosen for the task by the final spell of Stephen Strange – I’m saying what’s probably a final goodbye to a lot of stuff from the past ten years with this one, and for at least one character, this will be the last adventure. Hope you survive the psychedelic experience, pilgrim!”

“Al Ewing is like a wizard that opens doors to the greatest ‘larger than life’ stories you could imagine,” Rodríguez said. “He could take you through the most cosmic and spectacular passages of the Marvel Universe. And at the same time, he cares about each of the characters on the team, their lives, their particular problems so that you worry about them. And I have a lot of fun translating that to images. Those are the reasons that I’m so happy to get back to THE DEFENDERS.”

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1 (OF 5)

Written by AL EWING

Art by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

Wraparound Cover by JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

On Sale 6/15

It all kicks off when Doctor Strange sends a dire warning from beyond the grave! Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia (the mother of Galactus), Tigra, and Loki (a variant of the God of Mischief who should be familiar to readers of Ewing’s LOKI: AGENT OF ASGARD series) will have assemble to defend reality itself! Their mission will take them to the very limits of space and time (and beyond it) as they confront questions few heroes have dared to ask and receive answers no one in the Marvel Universe is prepared for…