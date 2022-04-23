Devil's Reign: Omega First Look Teases Marvel's New Thunderbolts Team

The main event of Devil's Reign may be over, but there's still plenty of fallout to come from the Daredevil event. With Luke Cage replacing Wilson Fisk as the new Mayor of New York City, one of his first tasks will be reclaiming the Thunderbolts name and appointing Hawkeye as the team's new leader. A Thunderbolts miniseries is on the way from writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse, with Hawkeye leading America Chavez, Spectrum, the younger Power Man, Persuasion, the Purple Man's daughter Persuasion, and a new character named Gutsen Glory. The first look at Devil's Reign: Omega #1 teases the creation of Marvel's heroic Thunderbolts.

Rodney Barnes, Chip Zdarsky, Jim Zub, Rafael De Latorre, Guillermo Sanna, and Luciano Vecchio are the creators behind Devil's Reign: Omega #1. Marvel.com has preview pages from De Latorre and Vecchio, featuring both Daredevils (Matt Murdock and Elektra), Luke Cage, Danny Rand (Iron Fist), and Spectrum (Monica Rambeau). Elektra adopted the Daredevil mantle during Devil's Reign, with Matt finally deciding to help Elektra reform The Fist to combat The Hand. In pages by De Latorre, Luke Cage and Danny Rand interrupt a tense conversation between Daredevil and Elektra on a rooftop, and then the foursome work together to stop some masked criminals. Pages by Vecchio see Luke Cage and Spectrum taking down Wilson Fisk's deputized Thunderbolts, more likely as a lead-in to Zub and Izaakse's relaunch.

"It's definitely not the kind of team line-up that readers might expect for Thunderbolts, and that's intentional. Don't get me wrong, I love the original team line-up and had a blast writing back in 2016-2017, but this iteration is operating differently by design," Zub told ComicBook.com about this new volume of Thunderbolts.

He continued: "Our new Thunderbolts team arrive thanks to things that happen at the end of Devil's Reign. Without spoiling that, the idea here is that Luke Cage and Hawkeye want to reform the Thunderbolts team name after it's been dragged through the mud by Wilson Fisk's blatantly criminal crew.

"This new team is centered around New York City, so the list of heroes I put together is NYC-centered and each member is also meant to fill a specific team role model. In the series we talk a bit about these team roles as specific titles – the Leader, the Brick, the Mentalist, the Energy Slinger, titles like that. These are core roles we've seen countless times in superhero team line-ups, we're just calling them out specifically as part of the team building process. In terms of why the team is being put into place this way, all will be explained in issue #1."

DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA #1

Written by Rodney Barnes, Chip Zdarsky and Jim Zub

Art by Rafael De Latorre, Guillermo Sanna and Luciano Vecchio

Cover by In-Hyuk Lee

On sale 5/25