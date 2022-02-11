Thunderbolts: Hawkeye, America Chavez, and Spectrum Headline New Team

The roster and creative team for Marvel’s relaunch of Thunderbolts have been revealed. Writer Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse reunite for Thunderbolts, which also happens to be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. After teasing the lineup of Thunderbolts the day prior, Marvel reveals Hawkeye (Clint Barton) leads this new iteration with America Chavez, Spectrum, the younger Power Man, Persuasion, the Purple Man’s daughter Persuasion, and a new character named Gutsen Glory. Thunderbolts will also spin out from the currently-running Devil’s Reign Daredevil event, which features Mayor Wilson Fisk outlawing superhero activity in New York City.

“Writing Thunderbolts was my first in-universe work for Marvel and Sean Izaakse’s first Marvel project as well, so getting to launch a new version of the team here with him on the team’s 25th anniversary year is an absolute honor,” Zub said in a statement. “I am so pumped to put Clint Barton, Monica Rambeau, America Chavez and a host of others through trials and tribulations aplenty as New York’s only official super hero team. A lot of the ideas being unleashed in this series are things I’ve been wanting to do for years. Big action and big fun, drama, comedy and, of course, a few twists befitting the team that always keeps readers on their toes. Sean’s artwork has never looked better and he’s bringing his incredible skills to bear on stunning comic pages and eye-catching designs for new characters we’re adding to the mighty Marvel Universe. Our creative team is firing on all cylinders, so get ready for ‘Justice, Like Lightning’ to strike every single issue!”

Zub and Izaakse previously worked together on an older volume of Thunderbolts back in 2016. The duo also collaborated on Champions, a team of superpowered teenage heroes headlined by Ms. Marvel, Nova (Sam Alexander), and Spider-Man (Miles Morales). Many of the heroes on the new Thunderbolts have worked together on various teams. For example, Victor Alvarez, the Power Man starring in Thunderbolts, was a member of the Champions, and a teammate of Spectrum’s on the Mighty Avengers; Clint Barton and Ms. America were teammates on the West Coast Avengers; and Spectrum and America Chavez were members of the Ultimates.

Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse’s Thunderbolts #1 goes on sale May 25th. Let us know your thoughts on the team in the comments, and covers for the first issue can be found below.

THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 5)

Written by JIM ZUB

Art by SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover A by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Cover B by SEAN IZAAKSE

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 5/25

In the aftermath of Devil’s Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it’s up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he’s going to have to face is himself.

