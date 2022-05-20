Disney+ Announces Agents of SHIELD Twitter Watch Party

✖

May 20th is National Streaming Day, which means Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ are pushing their Disney Bundle extra hard today. In honor of this unofficial holiday created by Roku back in 2014, there are some fun watch parties happening on Twitter tonight. We are especially excited to learn that Disney+ will be taking part in an Agents of SHIELD watch party at 6:30 PM PT. The beloved Marvel series that ran for seven seasons on ABC was added to the streaming service in March, and fans are extra hyped that the series is getting the recognition it deserves.

"We've got your evening plans. Join us at 6:30p PT / 9:30p ET for our @AgentsOfSHIELD Watch Party and tweet along using #AgentsOfSHIELD and #DisneyPlus. #DisneyBundle," Disney+ tweeted. In a previous post, they confirmed the live tweet will be for the show's very first episode, which introduces the team and sees the return of Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) after his untimely death in The Avengers.

The fact that Disney+ is showcasing Agents of SHIELD has fans hopeful that some of the characters could be popping up again in the MCU. Of course, anything is possible now that the streaming site is rebooting Netflix's Daredevil. One character many fans are hoping to see again is Daisy Johnson/Quake, who was played by Chloe Bennet on Agents of SHIELD. There have been rumors in the past that Bennet could be appearing in Disney+'s upcoming Secret Invasion series. However, Bennet has shut down those rumors in the past. "@chloebennet whoa! Is this legit?," one fan asked when sharing an article that claimed Bennet is "lined up" for the series. "I wish," Bennet replied. While it's likely Bennet was telling the truth, Marvel stars have been known to lie.

Back in 2020, Bennet also debunked rumors that she's involved with a Secret Warriors series, but she told Looper that she'd be open to suiting up for Marvel in the future.

"I definitely would," Bennet said when asked if she'd return. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me — it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

ComicBook.com's resident Agents of SHIELD expert, Jamie Jirak, will be taking over our Twitter account tonight for the watch party. Will you be joining us?! Tell us in the comments or tweet to @ComicBook.

All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD are now streaming on Disney+. The Twitter watch party is happening tonight, May 20th, at 6:30 PM PT.