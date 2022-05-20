Hulu Launches National Streaming Day Deal for New and Returning Subscribers

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

May 20th is National Streaming Day – an unofficial holiday that Roku conjured up in 2014 to celebrate the technology that allows us to stream movies, music, and more just about anywhere. Naturally, these events are the perfect opportunity to offer up a deal, which is exactly what Hulu is doing with their $1 for the first 3 months subscription offer.

From May 20th through 11:59 PM PST on May 27th, new Hulu subscribers and returning subscribers that have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month can get 3 months of Hulu's ad supported plan for $1 per month. After that period ends, the price will go back up to $6.99 per month. You can sign up here while the deal lasts – just make sure to cancel before the discount period ends if you choose not to continue.

Of course, the ad supported Hulu plan means you'll have to deal with the occasional commercial, but it's well worth it to enjoy 3 months of content for for only $3. That said, you can check out everything coming to Hulu in May 2022 right here. You can keep tabs on more current and upcoming Hulu shows right here.

The fine print for the Hulu Streaming Day $1 deal reads:

"Offer valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past month) only. Not combinable with any free trial of the Hulu (ad-supported) plan or any other promotional offers or pricing (including The Disney Bundle); not redeemable via gift card. Any plan switch after redemption of this offer will result in forfeiture of the discount pricing."