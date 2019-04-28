Disney CEO Thanks Avengers: Endgame Fans

Avengers: Endgame might have only been in theaters for a couple days, but it’s already breaking records and setting the pace for an incredible weekend of hundreds of millions of dollar — and that’s just domestically in the United States. Disney chairman and CEO Robert “Bob” Iger took a moment today to thank all the fans that have made this possible.

Over on Twitter, Iger tweeted out his thanks early Saturday morning. “To all who have seen Avengers: Endgame, thank you,” he tweeted in part. “We appreciate your support!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Iger’s full tweet embedded below:

To all who have seen @Avengers Endgame, thank you. We appreciate your support!

To all those who haven’t, I highly recommend it…but then again, that’s a bit of a shameless plug! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 27, 2019

Disney, of course, owns Marvel (and Marvel Studios), so it’s only natural that Iger should be thrilled that the movie is doing so well. While the weekend is yet to finish, some estimates put it in the $340 million range in terms of box office.

Avengers: Endgame serves as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, which began with 2008’s Iron Man, which starred Robert Downey Jr. in the titular role. This section of the MCU has recently been dubbed the Infinity Saga, which makes sense as it largely concerns the Infinity Stones and the acquisition of them by the Mad Titan, Thanos, as portrayed by Josh Brolin.

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next official entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to release on July 4th. Everything beyond that is still in limbo.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie, and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!