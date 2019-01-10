Disney CEO Jokes About Building Captain Marvel Land

Captain Marvel is fast approaching, and Disney CEO Robert Iger sees it as a marvelous opportunity to bring even more of the character to theme parks, including her own.

Iger took to social media to share the newest footage from the film and told fans to fasten their seatbelts for the ride. He also said he wants to build a Captain Marvel Land (which we are totally down for) and as many rides, hotels, and ships as they can justify. Granted, it’s all in fun, though we seriously wouldn’t be adverse to a Captain Marvel Land someday down the line.

“Fasten your seatbelts for a wild ride! #CapitaMarvel I think we should build a Captain Marvel land and 50 Captain Marvel attractions, plus Captain Marvel Cruise Ships, hotels, restaurants and parades.”

If we’re dreaming here, what would a Captain Marvel Land have exactly? Well as landmarks it would need an Alpha Flight Station as well as a Statue of Liberty apartment, and there would definitely need to be a Chewie (fine Goose) or two roaming around the park. We also need a coffee shop (for lunches with Spider-Woman), and an Alpha Flight experience as well as a ride that makes you feel as if you’re soaring through the cosmos at breakneck speed.

There could also be jet flying simulators (she was in the Air Force after all) and an arena experience that has you facing off against waves and waves of Skrulls alongside Nick Fury. You know, the more we talk about this the more we want, so hope he wasn’t kidding.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019.