Disney Exclusive Venom Marvel Select Figure Now Available

It’s been a good year for Venom. The Tom Hardy-led film has made a mint at the box office, and the the Blu-ray releases will likely be hot sellers. Plus, Venom got a pretty fantastic Christmas sweater and hoodie. To top things off Diamond Select Toys has released a Disney Store exclusive Marvel Select Venom figure that you can order right here for $24.95 while supplies last.

Features include 16 points of articulation, two sets of interchangeable hands, three interchangeable heads, a removable back attachment that can hold two articulated spider legs, and seven tendrils of symbiote that can be attached at various locations on Venom’s back and arms. From the press release:

“The success of the Venom movie has once again shone a spotlight on the Spider-Man villain, who has a long and varied history with the wall-crawler. In celebration of the character’s comic-book origins, Diamond Select Toys and the Disney Store have teamed up to offer a new edition of the Marvel Select Venom action figure, with new parts and accessories, and it’s exclusively at the Disney Store and on ShopDisney.com!”

“The Marvel Select Venom Action Figure is based the character’s appearance in Marvel Comics, and measures 7.75 inches tall with 16 points of articulation. It includes three interchangeable heads, each based on published comic book art; three pairs of interchangeable hands; a removable back attachment that can hold two articulated spider legs; and seven additional tendrils of symbiote that can be attached at different locations on Venom’s back attachment and arms.”

“The figure will be available for purchase on December 10, in Disney Stores and online at ShopDisney.com. It comes packaged in display-ready Select packaging, with side-panel artwork for shelf reference.”



