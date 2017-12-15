Former Thing Actor Wants His Chance to Fight Hulk Now That Disney Bought Fox

It’s about to be a battle for the ages!

Now that Disney has agreed to purchase 21st Century Fox, turning the rights of the Fantastic Four over to Marvel Studios, fans are anxiously awaiting the chance to see their favorite characters interact on the big screen for the first time.

For Michael Chiklis, this means a larger-than-life showdown between The Thing and The Incredible Hulk.

Chiklis is best known in the comic community for portraying Ben Grimm, a.k.a. The Thing, in the first two Fantastic Four films. Hours after Disney announced the purchase of 21st Century Fox, the actor took to Twitter to tell fans all about the fight he wants a piece of.

“Could it be clobberin’ time?” Chiklis asked in his tweet. Along with the message, he included a photo of The Thing punching Hulk in the face, saying that his name is “Not Rockman!”

While Chiklis has been removed from the Fantastic Four franchise for over a decade, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this battle happen at some point in the future of the MCU. Since Hulk has already taken on Thor in Ragnarok, and he’s about to face-off against Thanos in Infinity War, The Thing is one of the only worthy opponents left.

Unfortunately, with plenty of legal hoops for Disney to jump through before the sale is final, it will still be at least a couple of years before we see the Fantastic Four in the MCU.