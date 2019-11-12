Disney+ Adds More Marvel Studios Titles For Release Day

The launch of Disney+ on Tuesday is going to include more Marvel Studios titles than originally expected. The slate of titles available on day one for the streaming service gained a heft batch of movies on Monday according to the official Twitter feed. The launch titles now include Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, Doctor Strange, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man 2, Ant-Man, Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Expanding the Universe. The movies join the ranks of an already stacked list of titles coming to Disney+ at launch.

“From Iron Man to Endgame, see the newly announced Marvel Studios titles that will be available to stream starting tomorrow on Disney+,” the official Disney+ Twitter account wrote in a tweet. “Look out for more titles to be announced soon.”

Expanding the Universe will be a special look at the upcoming Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+. Other titles coming to the streaming service include Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and The Avengers. Each of the titles will be available at launch of Disney+ at 12:00am ET on Tuesday, November 12.

The Marvel shows on Disney+ will directly connect to upcoming titles set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as things move forward. “If you want to understand everything in future Marvel movies, [Feige] says, you’ll probably need a Disney+ subscription, because events from the new shows will factor into forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige told Bloomberg. “The Scarlet Witch will be a key character in that movie, and Feige points out that the Loki series will tie in, too.”

What are you hoping to see from Marvel on Disney+?

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

