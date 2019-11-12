Disney+ Not Planning on Adding Spider-Man MCU Movies

Disney+ will have no shortage of original content for Marvel fans to enjoy, especially if you’re a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That said, there are a few things that won’t be coming to the service, at least for now. During a recent media day for the service, Disney+ head of content and marketing Ricky Strauss told The Verge that currently there are no plans to bring over the Spider-Man films, including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming. As Strauss explained, there will be plenty of Spider-Man on the service, especially in animated form, but Tom Holland’s solo films will be absent.

“We love our friends at Sony, but we don’t have any plans to have the live-action Spider-Man movies on Disney+,” Strauss said. “We will have all the Spider-Man animated shows that we did so they’ll be on there under the Marvel banner. But who knows what can happen in the future?”

If that’s the case for these two films, that will also likely be the case for the upcoming third Spider-Man film in the Holland trilogy, which is part of a new agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios. That deal will allow Sony to have Marvel involvement (including Kevin Feige) on the next Spider-Man movie while also allowing Holland’s Spider-Man to be involved with one more Marvel Studios film.

What that turns out to be is anyone’s guess at the moment, but odds are it will be some sort of either event type film like Avengers: Endgame or Avengers: Infinity War or something that would allow a passing of the torch moment to occur so that Spider-Man isn’t as prominent a figure as he currently is now.

Regardless of what happens with Spider-Man, Disney+ will be filled with Marvel films to enjoy, starting with Captain Marvel and Endgame on launch week. There will also be a handful of other MCU films like Thor: The Dark World available, though as time goes on others will start to pop up on the service as licensing deals run out.

