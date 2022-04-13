Vincent D’Onofrio Thanks Marvel Fans Watching Daredevil on Disney+

Vincent D’Onofrio is thanking Daredevil fans for checking out the show on Disney+. Since hitting the streaming service, people have poured in to see Charlie Cox and the entire cast’s contributions to the Netflix Defenderverse. (Though now, it might be the MCU?) The Marvel series has been popular among users since the day it hit Disney+. A lot of people have been wondering when they are going to see Kingpin and Daredevil again. Fans might not have to wait long, but they’re binging the Marvel show in the meantime. Clearly, the cast and crew of the Netflix standout is moved by all of this dedication from the fanbase. D’Onofrio tweeted out his response to the influx of messages on social media. A lot of people have been rallying for this for a long time. Check out his post down below.

“It’s so wonderful to hear and see everyone experiencing Daredevil ⁦@Marvel on ⁦@disneyplus There are so many new fans of that series now and the original fans are still watching,” D’Onofrio tweeted. “Thanks to you all. Truly. I speak for Charlie Cox as well, it was a delight to make.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/vincentdonofrio/status/1514181727459106816?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Recently, Marvel News Desk spoke to the Kingpin actor about how Daredevil came to a close. In particular, how the case was informed of the cancellation. Netflix saw the writing on the wall once Disney+ was announced in earnest.

“I don’t think any of us were okay,” D’Onofrio said. “I think that we were like, ‘Oh okay, we had a hit show and now it’s gone.’ But shortly after that, at same time the #SaveDaredevil groups started to rise, the cast, most of us I believe, but I know Charlie (Cox) and I for sure, and Deborah (Ann Woll), I think we started to learn the reasons why that happened. So we understood what Marvel was doing because Disney+ coming out….”

“When you’re in this business a long time like we have all been, it kind of made sense business-wise,” he added. “What didn’t make sense to us was why we wouldn’t continue that show or the idea of how that worked and how well it worked. Conceptually, I think we were disappointed but I think we all understood what was going on and it sort of was inevitable. In this business you learn to accept things because you know its a business in the end and there’s nothing you can really do about it.”

