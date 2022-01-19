Disney+ Delays Hawkeye Assembled Special Episode

The release of the Marvel Studios Assembled episode featuring Hawkeye has been delayed by Disney+. Originally scheduled to drop on January 19th, Disney+’s lineup of February 2022 content reveals Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye now premieres on Wednesday, February 9th. Following the week after on February 16th will be Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Eternals. The Hawkeye Assembled episode features conversations with Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner as they discuss the genesis of Marvel’s Black Widow movie and the Hawkeye Disney+ series. There will also be plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the making of Hawkeye.

Hopefully, Assembled will have a long sitdown with Florence Pugh and Vincent D’Onofrio, who had major roles in the series as Yelena Belova and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, respectively. Fans were already alerted to Pugh’s involvement in Hawkeye after a Black Widow post-credits scene set up the continuation of her story. As for D’Onofrio, rumors of his return as Kingpin were confirmed in Hawkeye‘s penultimate episode from Season 1.

Yelena Belova and Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop quickly became a fan-favorite pairing. The two had tremendous chemistry on the screen, with fans expressing their adoration on social media. Their banter was on full display when Yelena broke into Kate’s apartment, as the duo shared a mac and cheese meal while Yelena told Kate how she had been contracted to assassinate Clint Barton. Luckily, Clint was able to talk Yelena out of her mission in the season finale, as they bonded over their love for the dearly departed Natasha Romanoff.

There hasn’t been news on a possible second season of Hawkeye, or where fans can expect to see Kate Bishop, Yelena Belova, or Wilson Fisk next. We do know the spinoff Echo is a likely landing spot for Kingpin since he was responsible for the death of Echo’s father. However, we also saw Echo seemingly murder Kingpin, though it’s unlikely Marvel would bring Vincent D’Onofrio back only to quickly kill him off.

Marvel Studios has quietly set up a future Young Avengers project, as many of the team’s members have either already been introduced, or will appear in upcoming projects. Kate Bishop is a surefire lock for either a Young Avengers streaming series or feature film, but hopefully fans will get to see her sooner rather than later.

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Hawkeye premieres Wednesday, February 9th on Disney+.