Marvel’s Daredevil & Other Defenders Shows Not Added To MCU Timeline On Disney+

Fans of Marvel’s Daredevil and the other Netflix Defender shows discovered that their favorites haven’t been addd to the MCU timeline on Disney+. This is the big week for longtime viewers of the Marvel TV series as they released on the streaming platform. However, this discovery might just make more people confused. Daredevil’s Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio have already appeared in MCU properties. Matt Murdock helped Peter Parker out during Spider-Man: No Way Home. Kingpin ended up being the big bad of Hawkeye. So, clearly something strange is going on here. Maybe they’re variants of their Netflix selves? It’s hard to tell at the moment. (It could just be Marvel trying to navigate the content of the Defenders shows in contrast with the rest of the MCU.) But, for now, people are going to want answers to these questions. It’s just a matter of where the line is.

Previously, Cox has talked about returning to the role of Murdock in some other capacity. However, nothing is written in stone yet. The star is just happy to be back. He’s hoping that he can continue some of the mature stories that everyone loved so much on Netflix.

“I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all,” the Daredevil star wondered. “So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

“My feeling is that the comics work best,” he continued. “The Daredevil comics, for me, are more exciting, readable, relatable when they lives in a darker space. Having said that like, and obviously, I’m thinking the Bendis/Maleev run is probably the best example of that.”

Last week saw the Parents Television and Media Council lobby their criticisms at Disney+ for their inclusion of the Defender-verse.

“For more than 98 years, the Walt Disney Company has been synonymous with the words Family Friendly, and I can think of no other corporation in American history that has been built more squarely on the backs – and on the wallets – of parents and families,” Parents Television and Media Council president Tim Winter wrote. “The company’s eponymous platform Disney Plus logically marketed itself as a family-friendly streaming service, and parents have placed their trust in Disney to deliver just that.”

“It seems wildly ‘off-brand’ for Disney Plus to add TV-MA and R-rated programming to this platform, ostensibly to increase subscription revenue,” he added. “So what comes next, adding live striptease performances in Fantasyland at Disney World?”

