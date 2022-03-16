How To Watch 7 Marvel Shows That Left Netflix for Disney Plus

March 2022 is shaping up to be a huge one for Disney+ and Marvel. Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight series begins streaming on March 30th, and starting today, March 16th, you can watch seven Marvel Studios’ shows that were formerly on Netflix in all of their glory. The lineup includes Daredevil (3 seasons), Jessica Jones (3 seasons), Luke Cage (2 seasons), Iron Fist (2 seasons), The Punisher (2 seasons), Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (7 seasons – began on ABC), and The Defenders (1 season).

The shows can be streamed on Disney+ in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand with remaining Disney+ markets getting on board by the end of the year. That said, if you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, or you cancelled your subscription, now would be a a good time to get on board. You can sign up for Disney+ right here. And don’t forget that Ms. Marvel is also on the horizon for June and She-Hulk is coming at some point later this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that the arrival of Marvel’s Netflix shows on Disney+ will trigger new parental controls. Subscribers will be prompted to select rating restrictions for each profile when they login, and they will be offered the opportunity to add PINs to lock their profiles. If you want to see the new Marvel shows, you’ll need to set your profile to view TV-MA content. If a user doesn’t update, Disney will continue to serve TV-14 content.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”