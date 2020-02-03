When Are Marvel’s Disney+ Shows Actually Coming Out?

Marvel Studios wowed the massive Super Bowl audiences with a 30-second TV spot in the fourth quarter that showcased its first three live-action television shows on Disney+. The Kevin Feige-led studio, responsible for Avengers: Endgame and the entire MCU, is expanding the beloved universe with several different TV projects over the next couple of years, all featuring performers from the big-screen franchise and tying in to the overall story. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki were the three titles on display during the Disney+ Super Bowl ad, but the commercial didn’t offer a release date for any of them. What gives?

Well to this point, Disney and Marvel haven’t given any of the shows official release dates, but there have been some release windows revealed that will help put all of the rumors and reports into perspective. Let’s break it down.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be Marvel’s first show on Disney+ and it will be arriving this year. Marvel initially said it would be in the later part of the year, but a report about a casting for the series stated that the show would debut in August. This understandably caused confusion amongst fans, though it’s easy to think someone could consider August part of the fall window. After the Disney+ ad aired on Sunday night, Disney sent out a press release about the three shows that were advertised, confirming that Falcon would be arriving in Fall 2020. There’s no telling exactly what that means, but it’s likely sometime in September or October, perhaps even early November. This will put the release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier at about the same time as the second season of The Mandalorian.

When Marvel first announced these projects at San Diego Comic-Con last July, WandaVision was scheduled for release in 2021. However, a teaser from Disney+ about what’s coming to the service in 2020 seemed to reveal that the project had moved up and would be arriving this year. That much was confirmed in the Marvel/Disney press release. WandaVision will debut on Disney+ “this year,” though a more specific time frame wasn’t offered.

The widest release window of the bunch belongs to Loki, which Disney+ has listed for a 2021 release. It’ll be sometime in the year, though there’s no telling when. An educated guess would say that spring is the best guess, since the series is heading into pre-production soon and Marvel likely wants to keep releasing new content at all times. Spring will give WandaVision enough time to end before kicking off a brand new story. It’s also worth noting that some of Marvel’s other Disney+ shows could arrive in 2021, including the animated What If…?

As the year goes on, and production on these shows continues, we should get a lot more clarification on exactly when Marvel’s takeover of Disney+ really begins.

