Disney+ Updates MCU Timeline to Include Spider-Man: Homecoming

At long last, Spider-Man: Homecoming has been added to Disney+ in certain markets around the world. With the addition, the streamer has been forced to update its chronological order, revealing the exact place in the timeline the movie takes place. As you might suspect, Disney+ UK now lists Homecoming between Black Panther and Doctor Strange in the lead-up to Avengers: Infinity War.

In addition to Homecoming, both the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and Andrew Garfield's two Amazing Spider-Man flicks were added to the streamer but because of rights issues, they're on separate providers when it comes to the United States. Given that neither of the properties are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they were both left off the new timeline.

Tobey Maguire (Spider-Man) and Garfield both recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which made a staggering $1.9 billion at the global box office. Sony announced in early June the picture would hit theaters for a re-release this September, which will undoubtedly take it over the $2 billion threshold.

"Tobey wanted to be very minimal about how much you know. Very, very minimal," co-writer Chris McKenna said of Maguire's role in the record-setting flick during a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Andrew really loved the idea of he's still tortured over what happened in Amazing Spider-Man 2 and where that left him, and how they could bring that to Tom. "We can empathize with you. We do know what you are going through. If anyone in the world knows what you're going through, it's us." But also, "We can be beacons.'"

The writer added, "Tobey especially has come through that darkness. We thought it was cool that Andrew's Peter was still in the midst of that darkness. They weren't just here to go, "Two awesome Jedi knight heroes who show up and are going to help you take down the bad guys." They are going through their own things. We were trying to write up to the characters that they did such a great job of creating and really being true to those characters and those stories and those worlds so that it didn't feel like we were doing curtain call, fan-service."

Stateside, Spider-Man: Homecoming is streaming on Starz while Far From Home is on Hulu and No Way Home is available for purchase wherever movies are sold.

Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

(H/T The Direct)