Paul Bettany Breaks Silence on ‘WandaVision’ Disney+ Series

During Thursday’s Investors Day, the Walt Disney Company revealed more details surrounding their Disney+ exclusive Vision and Scarlet Witch television series, and it looks like one of the show’s stars is pretty excited.

Paul Bettany, who will reprise his role as Vision in WandaVision, recently took to Instagram to celebrate the news. In a post, which you can check out below, Bettany teased that he’s excited to unite with his “ol chum” Elizabeth Olsen, and that the series “is gonna be amazing”.

Details surrounding WandaVision still remain relatively slim, the series is expected to be showrun by Black Widow writer Jac Schaeffer, and will tell a story involving the pair that goes beyond what could be covered in a movie.

“We like to take big swings at Marvel Studios … this story is definitely something unexpected and surprising, as well as something we can only do in a longform series,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during the presentation. “Most exciting to us is that in addition to the films available on the platform, Marvel will be creating original series just for Disney+.”

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before. These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Considering the journey that Wanda and Vision’s relationship has gone on – from adversaries to lovers to among the casualties of Avengers: Infinity War, it will certainly be interesting to see what story the show ends up telling.

WandaVision is rumored to debut on Disney+ sometime in 2019.