Disney Reveals New Spider-Man: No Way Home T-Shirts

✖

The Spider-Man: No Way Home marketing train seems to be leaving the station, although this is a very slow roll as there is no trailer for the film just yet but merchandise has officially begun to roll out. This leaves us with the opportunity to hand over some money and market the movie for Disney and Sony but in exchange we get to wear a t-shirt with Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie logo on it. The official Shop Disney online store has release Spider-Man: No Way Home t-shirts which are quite literally just that -- a white t-shirt with a logo for the movie on it.

The shirts are available now on Shop Disney's site, priced at $26.99 and available in all sizes. "With great power comes great responsibili-tees," the product's description reads. "Rise to the occasion with the officially licensed Spider-Man: No Way Home logo on an eco-friendly, print-on-demand t-shirt."

Check out the t-shirt for Spider-Man: No Way Home below!

(Photo: Shop Disney / Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to have a stacked cast as it follows up the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home and WandaVision. Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and more are returning from the first two MCU Spider-Man movies, while Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx are set to reprise roles from different Spider-Man movie franchises as Doc Ock and Electro, respectively. With Benedict Cumberbatch also appearing as Doctor Strange, the multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe appears to be getting blown wide open as it leads into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently told ComicBook.com about Spider-Man: No Way Home's connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but was very vague about things.

"The biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange movie. That's the biggest clue of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking us and how we're exploring that," Feige said. "It's surreal to me that we're talking about a Spider-Man 3. I worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Mr. Sam Raimi. So this clearly, the shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, it's fine. We call it Homecoming 3."

Are you excited for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.