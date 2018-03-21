Disneyland Announces Avengers Expansion

Going to the happiest place on Earth just got a bit more exciting. It looks like Marvel Comics is about to invade a few Disney Parks with a major Avengers expansion.

Thanks to new reports, comic book fanatics and Disney lovers just learned there are big changes in store for several Disneyland parks. A statement was released by Marvel Entertainment earlier today that confirmed 3 superhero-themed areas are coming to a few of its top parks.

“At Disneyland Resort, the new Super Hero-themed land will begin recruiting guests in 2020, with even more new experiences to follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive Super Hero universe, furthering the evolution of Disney California Adventure park,” the statement confirmed.

Of course, fans know Disneyland has already started its Marvel takeover in California. Last year, the park opened up its first MCU-centric ride with its Guardians of the Galaxy attraction. The intergalactic team took over the former Tower of Terror at California Adventure Park and installed its own high-flying ride that drew massive crowds upon its arrival.

Disneyland’s original park will not be the only one getting a Marvel makeover. The parks in Paris and Hong Kong will get their own Avengers-centric expansions by 2020.

“As part of the transformative multi-year expansion announced for Disneyland Paris, the new Marvel-themed area at Walt Disney Studios Park will include a reimagined attraction where riders will team up with Iron Man and their favorite Avengers on a hyper-kinetic adventure in 2020,” Marvel revealed. “Favorite heroes will take the stage for a brand new, live-action super-production featuring cutting-edge special effects and spectacular projections.”

As for Hong Kong, it will get some spectacular rides of its own. Last year, the Disneyland park opened its first superhero ride with the Iron Man Experience, and other heroes like Ant-Man and the Wasp will get their own attractions at the park in the coming years.

Are you excited for these Disneyland expansions? How long will it take before Wakanda joins Epcot?